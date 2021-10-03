ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $425.98

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 425.98 ($5.57) and traded as low as GBX 405.46 ($5.30). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 408.80 ($5.34), with a volume of 2,369,930 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered ITM Power to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ITM Power from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 436.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 425.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.33.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

