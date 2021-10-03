iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. owned about 0.45% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 596,828 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 671,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 417,830 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 197,740 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 79,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,555,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS opened at $22.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.