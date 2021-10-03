iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after acquiring an additional 506,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after acquiring an additional 119,618 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,401,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,285,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after acquiring an additional 114,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.