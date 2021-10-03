iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after acquiring an additional 135,848 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.75. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $100.48.

