Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Short Interest Update

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISAA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.04. 231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,495. Iron Spark I has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

