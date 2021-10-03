Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:DBV opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
