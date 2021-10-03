Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:DBV opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

