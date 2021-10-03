Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Intuit also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.05-11.25 EPS.

Intuit stock opened at $543.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $550.01 and a 200-day moving average of $478.46. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 1-year low of $312.05 and a 1-year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

