Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Intuit also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.05-11.25 EPS.
Intuit stock opened at $543.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $550.01 and a 200-day moving average of $478.46. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 1-year low of $312.05 and a 1-year high of $582.96.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $544.55.
In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.