Intrua Financial LLC Sells 325 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,325 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,847 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.48.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $54.35 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

