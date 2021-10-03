Intrua Financial LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.99.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

