Intrua Financial LLC Buys 56 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $387.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.22 and its 200 day moving average is $370.42. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $311.69 and a fifty-two week high of $409.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.