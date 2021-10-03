Intrua Financial LLC Buys 107 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $487.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $490.16 and its 200 day moving average is $474.63. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

