Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 198 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in International Paper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in International Paper by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in International Paper by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.03. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

