Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Update

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. 19,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $376.69 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

