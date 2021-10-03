Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

IGLDF stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $1,750.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

