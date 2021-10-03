International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.5 days.

OTCMKTS:IPCFF opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

IPCFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of International Petroleum to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of International Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

