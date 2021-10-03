InterDigital’s (IDCC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in InterDigital by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in InterDigital by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 728.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

