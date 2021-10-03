Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,644,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537,232 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.8% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,619,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.40. 2,465,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.53. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

