Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) vs. eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Financial Comparison

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Intellicheck has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intellicheck and eGain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $10.73 million 14.79 $560,000.00 ($0.01) -847.00 eGain $78.29 million 4.29 $6.96 million $0.21 50.95

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -3.77% -5.20% -4.64% eGain 8.89% 17.29% 7.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of eGain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intellicheck and eGain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 4 0 3.00 eGain 0 2 3 0 2.60

Intellicheck presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 62.34%. eGain has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.84%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than eGain.

Summary

eGain beats Intellicheck on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

