Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Sells $2,643,359.04 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of INSM opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Insmed by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

