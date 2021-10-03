Insider Selling: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $26.42.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.
