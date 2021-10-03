Insider Selling: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

