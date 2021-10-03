Insider Selling: Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Sells $104,675.04 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $104,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. Identiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.18.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million.

INVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Identiv by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.