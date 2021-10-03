Insider Selling: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00.

On Friday, July 30th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00.

NYSE:FUL opened at $65.24 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FUL shares. Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

