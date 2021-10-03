Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells $199,689.84 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $199,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.90.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.