Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Acquires $41,930.00 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $41,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PWOD stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $28.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $167.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $240,000. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

