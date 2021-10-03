Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Acquires $41,930.00 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $41,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PWOD stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $28.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $167.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.71.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $240,000. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.
Read More: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.