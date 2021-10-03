Insider Buying: Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) Insider Acquires A$82,138.16 in Stock

Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) insider Michelle Clarke acquired 78,979 shares of Mayfield Childcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$82,138.16 ($58,670.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.89, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get Mayfield Childcare alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0247 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Mayfield Childcare’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Mayfield Childcare’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Mayfield Childcare Limited provides long day childcare services in Victoria, Australia. The company operates 20 long day childcare centers. Mayfield Childcare Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Malvern East, Australia.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Mayfield Childcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayfield Childcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.