Insider Buying: Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Insider Purchases £135,680 in Stock

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) insider Stephanie Bruce bought 53,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($177,266.79).
LON ABDN opened at GBX 252.90 ($3.30) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 269.54. Abrdn PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 244.10 ($3.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.
Abrdn Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
