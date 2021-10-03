Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 27,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 708,994 shares.The stock last traded at $40.29 and had previously closed at $40.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INOV. KeyCorp raised their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Inovalon by 742.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

