Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,177,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,305,000 after buying an additional 133,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after buying an additional 345,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $50.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

