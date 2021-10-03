Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,300 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

III opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $352.33 million, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

