Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,416,000 after purchasing an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 203,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 165,439 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 151,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after acquiring an additional 143,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

