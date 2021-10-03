Independent Advisor Alliance Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 249.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BTI opened at $34.85 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.