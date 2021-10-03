Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 50,000 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 29,584 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

