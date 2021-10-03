Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 1,187 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,972 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,314,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,430,000 after acquiring an additional 91,381 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PSX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

PSX stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.68. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

