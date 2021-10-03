Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Independence worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHC. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,973,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 317,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 439,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IHC opened at $49.20 on Friday. Independence Holding has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $720.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

