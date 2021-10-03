Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $79,056.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,021 shares of company stock worth $469,477. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 345.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 29.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 306.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

