IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Lowered to $137.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.00.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.92. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.