Hush Price Tops $0.0585 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Hush has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $609,986.77 and $466.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.74 or 0.00239175 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00122425 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00157611 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002819 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

