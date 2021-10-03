Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.64.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$11.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$485.80 million. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.01%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.