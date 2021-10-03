Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 85.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,784 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,534,000 after purchasing an additional 217,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,921,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $129,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,964,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of HRL opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.