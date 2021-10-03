Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce $59.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.00 million and the lowest is $58.60 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $60.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $234.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $242.70 million, with estimates ranging from $237.80 million to $251.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of HBNC stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 73,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.29. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

