Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Hord has a total market cap of $8.15 million and $525,156.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hord has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00146164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,947.18 or 1.00159511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.76 or 0.06959894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

