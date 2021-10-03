Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.65. 2,276,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,945. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.20 and its 200 day moving average is $224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

