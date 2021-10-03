HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post $82.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.03 million and the lowest is $81.00 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $91.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $345.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $325.39 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $333.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 128,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMST traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $42.17. 81,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $876.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

