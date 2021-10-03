Home Point Capital’s (HMPT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

HMPT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Point Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.42 million and a PE ratio of 0.88. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

