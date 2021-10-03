Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $22.82 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,553 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 14.2% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $22,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,780,000. South State Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,885,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.33 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

