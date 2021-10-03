HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.88. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 24,544 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 34.75.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 86.72% and a net margin of 81.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

