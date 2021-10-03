Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Update

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the August 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

HCXLF opened at $12.05 on Friday. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97.

Get Hiscox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCXLF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.