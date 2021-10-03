Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

