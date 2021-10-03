Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,118 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 749,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 196,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

HRTG stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.70. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

