Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) PT Lowered to C$0.20

Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS HERTF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06. Heritage Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.19.
Heritage Cannabis Company Profile
