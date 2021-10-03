Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) PT Lowered to C$0.20

Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HERTF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06. Heritage Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

Get Heritage Cannabis alerts:

Heritage Cannabis Company Profile

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.